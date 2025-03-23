Altus Power’s (AMPS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMPS. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $4.95 on Friday. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $795.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $44,985.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,002,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,820.01. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $43,320.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,088,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,073,214.21. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,146 shares of company stock worth $437,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Altus Power by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 312,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Altus Power by 798.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 65,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

