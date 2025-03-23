Amaroq Minerals’ (AMRQ) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.61) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.61) target price on shares of Amaroq Minerals in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Amaroq Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRQ

Amaroq Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

About Amaroq Minerals

AMRQ stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.20) on Friday. Amaroq Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 56 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.57). The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The firm has a market cap of £676.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.27.

(Get Free Report)

Amaroq Minerals Ltd is focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland.

The company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,615.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region.

Amaroq’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.