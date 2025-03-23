American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Holdings Reduced by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,360 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

