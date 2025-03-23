Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 222.06% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $56,784.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,140. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,282,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,603.73. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 897,222 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 752,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amprius Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

