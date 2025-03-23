Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 383.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of AMPX stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,376.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $56,784.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,140. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

