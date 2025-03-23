Amundi Cuts Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Amundi reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

