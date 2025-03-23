Amundi Purchases 479 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Amundi raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 178,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 118,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $14,303,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $52.85 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $116.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

