Amundi Sells 1,431 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Amundi lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $924,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after buying an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 516,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

ARWR stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $648,688.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,458.04. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,800. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,352,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

