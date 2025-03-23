Amundi Sells 20,326 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of THC opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

