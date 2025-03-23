Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold FY2025 Earnings

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.10.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$17.46 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.66 and a 12 month high of C$17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$156,300.00. Also, Director George Vincent Albino acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,369.87. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,670 shares of company stock worth $5,276,336. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.