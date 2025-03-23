Analyzing Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) & Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prelude Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 10 1 3.09

Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 462.90%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.13, indicating a potential upside of 692.32%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Prelude Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics $7.00 million 5.60 -$121.83 million ($1.69) -0.42 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.95 million ($1.15) -2.21

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Larimar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prelude Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -66.89% -55.59% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -35.87% -32.37%

Volatility & Risk

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Prelude Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion. The company's CDK9 program is a regulator of cancer-promoting transcriptional programs, including MCL1, MYC and MYB. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

