Analyzing SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiromic BioPharma and SAB Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 0.00 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 620.93%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and SAB Biotherapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$26.90 million ($3.50) -0.09 SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million 7.09 -$42.19 million N/A N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -277.46% SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.37% -67.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has a license agreement with Longwood University; and a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.