Andy Golding Sells 27,324 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.99), for a total value of £126,783.36 ($163,697.04).
OSB Group Price Performance
OSB stock opened at GBX 458.60 ($5.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 343.60 ($4.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 418.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 397.71.
OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, analysts expect that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current year.
OSB Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OSB
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OSB Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.