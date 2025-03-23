Andy Golding Sells 27,324 Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Stock

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($5.99), for a total value of £126,783.36 ($163,697.04).

OSB Group Price Performance

OSB stock opened at GBX 458.60 ($5.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 343.60 ($4.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 418.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 397.71.

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, analysts expect that OSB Group Plc will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current year.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.30) dividend. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.70. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSB

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

