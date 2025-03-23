Annexon (ANNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Annexon to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Annexon Stock Down 3.6 %

ANNX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

