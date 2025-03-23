Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Aprea Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share and revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of APRE stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
