Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

