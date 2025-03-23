Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Artivion were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 134,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 125,668 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 78,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AORT opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,223.50 and a beta of 1.79. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,130,617.42. This represents a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $356,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,248.58. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,799 shares of company stock worth $2,356,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

