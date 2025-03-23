Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $833,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

