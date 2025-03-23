ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in ATI by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

