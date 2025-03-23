Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 841 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 785.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

