Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 10,405 Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,919,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 81,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

