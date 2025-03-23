Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDIV. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 458.7% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000.

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.84.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

