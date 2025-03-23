Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,290,000. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

