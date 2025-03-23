Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 738.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYD opened at $51.72 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $53.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

