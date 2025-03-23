Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,206 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Biglari Sardar lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 96,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after buying an additional 47,851 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 4.1 %

JACK opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $555.93 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $70.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.63%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

