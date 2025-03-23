Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS opened at $78.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.87. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

