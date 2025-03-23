Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Boosted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.51.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $173.02 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

