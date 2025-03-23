B. Riley Comments on Orion Group’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ORN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th.

Orion Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.77 on Friday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $224.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

