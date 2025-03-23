Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stake Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Balchem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $161.17 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $137.69 and a 52-week high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

