Barclays Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $93.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. Mizuho raised their price target on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.16.

Five Below stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $185.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,649,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $64,981,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $66,933,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

