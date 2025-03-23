Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Head to Head Analysis

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beta Bionics and PolyPid”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beta Bionics $53.03 million 12.20 N/A N/A N/A PolyPid N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($4.97) -0.57

Analyst Ratings

Beta Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beta Bionics and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beta Bionics 0 3 5 1 2.78 PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25

Beta Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 64.46%. PolyPid has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 303.32%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Beta Bionics.

Profitability

This table compares Beta Bionics and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beta Bionics N/A N/A N/A PolyPid N/A -624.10% -129.28%

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

