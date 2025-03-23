BioLineRx (BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.20) per share and revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.39. BioLineRx has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $840.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.