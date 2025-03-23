Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Bonterra Resources Trading Down 4.4 %
BTR opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$35.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.76.
About Bonterra Resources
Featured Stories
