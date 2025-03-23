Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

BTR opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. Bonterra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$35.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.76.

About Bonterra Resources

Featured Stories

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

