Brokerages Set BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

BKV stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. BKV has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BKV will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BKV during the 4th quarter worth $7,728,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

