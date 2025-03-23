Brokerages Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Target Price at $12.70

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 237,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares during the period.

NYSE:SBH opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $877.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

