Brokerages Set Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Price Target at $548.00

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $548.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $502.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $497.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total value of $2,920,413.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

