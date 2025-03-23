Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $241.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.35. The company has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

