Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.6% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.