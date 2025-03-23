Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $20,965,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $17,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $135,944.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,944 shares in the company, valued at $16,253,808. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $234.16 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

