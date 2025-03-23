Cadeler A/S (CDLR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Cadeler A/S to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter.
Cadeler A/S Stock Up 3.6 %
NYSE CDLR opened at $20.96 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27.
About Cadeler A/S
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cadeler A/S
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.