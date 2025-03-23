Cadeler A/S (CDLR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Cadeler A/S to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE CDLR opened at $20.96 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.