Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Camping World has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 5,647.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

