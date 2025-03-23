Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.54. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

