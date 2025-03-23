Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $36.75.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

