Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 73,107 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $214.77 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $223.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.