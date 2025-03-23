Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 124,863 Shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veren were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Veren by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Veren by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Veren by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Veren during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Veren during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.08. Veren Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

