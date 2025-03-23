Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 42.9% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $42.26.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $150,724.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

