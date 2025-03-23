Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chart Industries by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 262,592 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10,372.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 246,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 244,378 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,543,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $16,631,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $16,239,000.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.74. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

