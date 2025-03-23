China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
