China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 3.4 %

CPHI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

