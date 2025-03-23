Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE:CMG opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

